ADVERTISEMENT

History sheeter arrested for burgling several houses in Thiruvananthapuram

Published - July 02, 2024 10:00 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Kari Satheesh Reddy is accused in over a hundred theft cases in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvananthapuram Rural police on Tuesday arrested a habitual offender who allegedly burgled several houses under the Mangalapuram police station limits last month.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused, Kari Satheesh Reddy of Visakhapatnam, was apprehended by a team led by the Attingal Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP). The accused allegedly broke into several villas in Nellimoodu in a burglary spree and decamped with valuables a month ago.

The alleged perpetrator had earned the moniker “Spiderman” for his modus operandi that involved scaling walls to enter houses.

He is accused in over a hundred theft cases in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. He was arrested for stealing one-and-a-half kg of gold and cash from the house of a jewellery owner in Kancheepuram early this year.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US