History sheeter arrested for burgling several houses in Thiruvananthapuram

Kari Satheesh Reddy is accused in over a hundred theft cases in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana

Published - July 02, 2024 10:00 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvananthapuram Rural police on Tuesday arrested a habitual offender who allegedly burgled several houses under the Mangalapuram police station limits last month.

The accused, Kari Satheesh Reddy of Visakhapatnam, was apprehended by a team led by the Attingal Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP). The accused allegedly broke into several villas in Nellimoodu in a burglary spree and decamped with valuables a month ago.

The alleged perpetrator had earned the moniker “Spiderman” for his modus operandi that involved scaling walls to enter houses.

He is accused in over a hundred theft cases in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. He was arrested for stealing one-and-a-half kg of gold and cash from the house of a jewellery owner in Kancheepuram early this year.

