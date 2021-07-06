History remains neglected on Venduruthy bridge in Kochi

KOCHI

06 July 2021 15:23 IST

If reducing an 83-year-old bridge into a dumping yard of sorts and a den of anglers state something about the sense of history of a community then the old Venduruthy Bridge is an indictment of the city.

While the previous government had promised to preserve it as a historical monument, the bridge, now in the custody of the Public Works Department and in a neglected state, is anything but that.

“The bridge should be preserved for three reasons. For its historical and engineering significance and as a viable alternative path for motorists if the new bridge built parallel to it becomes inaccessible for some reason. An engineering marvel, it should be opened to engineering students to explore,” said Entrita V.A. a former Councillor and activist.

She said that the demolition of the rail bridge entwining it in 2017 was in itself a grave historical injustice and the road bridge should be spared of that fate.

K.H. Haneesh who still takes the old bridge when the new bridge becomes crowded, said that road has become gutter-infested while its sides are increasingly getting covered in wild foliage. “The entry to the bridge from the Thevara side has become a dumping yard. The construction of an unscientific underpass hampering the access to the old bridge has also contributed to its neglect,” he said.

MP Hibi Eden, who during his previous tenure as MLA had raised the preservation of the bridge in the State Assembly, said that he will take up the matter yet again with the State government.

“The bridge is a symbol of our rich heritage and should be preserved. It should be opened up to the pedestrians and its potential as a tourism destination should be explored, like opening an eatery, without compromising its historical value,” he said.

Kochi Mayor M. Anilkumar said that the Corporation will bring the matter to the notice of the PWD Minister when he comes to the city. “The preservation of the bridge remains among the issues we have identified for redressal with the support of the government,” he said.