History of theatre in Kozhikode in a jiffy

January 07, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - Kozhikode

An exhibition featuring photos and posters since 1961 on display

Aabha Raveendran

An exhibition on the history of theatre in Kozhikode set up at the Zamorin’s Higher Secondary School in Kozhikode as part of the State School Arts Festival. | Photo Credit: Aabha Raveendran

The Nataka Pravarthaka Sangham of Kozhikode was determined to make sure that everyone who watches Malayalam drama at the State School Arts Festival was familiar with the association of Kozhikode with theatre.

An exhibition featuring posters, performance photographs, and media reports on performances in Kozhikode over the last half a century was held at the Zamorin’s Higher Secondary School in Kozhikode.

“We have a rich history of theatre, and the new generation of theatre enthusiasts, let alone children performing here, are familiar with it. Hence this exhibition,” said Vipin P.S. Malabari, an organiser of the exhibition.

The exhibition venue was designed in the form of a stage, with a mike hanging in the middle. It features several posters and photographs, but the highlight is a poster of “Oedipus” produced by Deshaposhini in 1962 starring Balan K. Nair and Kunhandy. The sides of the stage were adorned with photographs of legends in theatre such as Kuthiravattam Pappu, P.M. Taj, Shanthadevi, Kozhikode Sharada, A. Shanthakumar, Kozhikode Vilasini, T. Sudhakaran, Balan K. Nair, Vasu Pradeep, Nellikode Bhaskaran, K.T. Mohammed, Thikkodiyan, M. Kunhandy, and Nellikkode Komalam.

In the 61-year history of the State School Arts Festival, it was for the first time that such an exhibition was organised. The exhibition was inaugurated by theatre actor Usha Chandrababu, while another theatre personality Appuni Sasi released a bulletin, which was distributed among the spectators at the venue. 

