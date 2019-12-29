Kerala

‘History needs no reform, but innovation’

more-in

What is needed in history is not reform, but innovation, speakers on the Kerala panel at the Indian History Congress being held here have opined.

The panel comprising Rajan Gurukkal, Kesavan Veluthat and Sanal Mohan said efforts were being made recently to rewrite history. “But history needs no corrections. History is an endless process. History innovates itself constantly and efforts should be made to understand it,” the panel members said citing that there were attempts in recent days to make history a product. Mr. Gurukkal said that the study of history would only be enriched by the development of science beyond the disciplines. Even scientific truths were not final, he said adding that history was similar to that.

Critical analysis

Mr. Veluthat said critical analysis was essential to the study of history. He noted that colonial writers, including William Logan, made historical and caste-based assessments. Sanal Mohan said a historian’s mission was to find hidden and neglected history rather than strengthening current historical narratives.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kerala
Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 29, 2019 11:56:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/history-needs-no-reform-but-innovation/article30427857.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY