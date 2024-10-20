Historic milestone for Kannur’s cricket legacy: O.V. Mazhar Moidu appointed as fielding coach of India A team

In a remarkable achievement for Kannur’s cricketing legacy, O.V. Mazhar Moidu, the coach of the Kerala State cricket team, has been appointed as the fielding coach of the India A team. He will join the squad on their upcoming tour to Australia, marking a significant milestone as the first coach from Kannur to be part of an Indian cricket team and the second from Kerala, following Biju George’s association with the national team. The Indian team, under his guidance, will compete against Australia A during a tour spanning around 25 days.

Rich cricketing history of Kannur

Kannur has a rich cricketing history that dates back to the 18th century, with Thalassery serving as a significant hub for the sport. It was in Thalassery that Sir Arthur Wellesley, who later became the Duke of Wellington, played cricket with his fellow soldiers at the Thalassery Municipal Cricket Ground, established in 1802. The first recorded cricket match in Thalassery took place in 1890. While several players from the district have represented Kerala over the years, it was J.K. Mahendra who made history as the first Kerala player to represent the All India School Cricket team in 1967 on their tour to England. Mazhar Moidu’s appointment as the fielding coach of India A marks the first time a coach from Kannur has been recognised at the national level.

From player to coach

Moidu’s journey into coaching began in 2007 when he cleared the BCCI Level A certification in Thiruvananthapuram. Recalling his early days in cricket, Moidu said that back then, coaching in the district was mainly in the hands of former cricketers who would guide players during tournaments and district matches. “There weren’t many structured coaching systems in place when I started. It was mostly the passion of the players and a few mentors who kept the game alive,” he shared with The Hindu.

Despite his initial involvement in coaching as a way to support young cricketers, it was his appointment by the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) in 2012 that marked a turning point. He completed the BCCI Level B coaching course in Jaipur and later specialised as a fielding coach with training at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru in 2014.

Specialising in fielding

Moidu’s focus on fielding came at a time when the role was still evolving in Indian cricket. He emphasised that while many coaches specialised in batting and bowling, there were few who concentrated solely on fielding. “Fielding has become a crucial aspect of the game, and it demands a lot more focus now. It was the sheer joy and dedication of players who excelled in fielding, despite challenging ground conditions, that inspired me to pursue this specialisation,” he explained.

He credited mentors like Biju George, Dav Whatmore, Sairaj Bahutule, and Tinu Yohannan for shaping his career as a coach. He particularly acknowledged Chandrakanth Pandit for recognising his talent and encouraging him to focus on fielding during his time with the Kerala Cricket Association.

Coaching career highlights

Before his appointment with India A, Moidu had an extensive coaching career with Kerala’s cricket teams. He served as the head and assistant coach for various State teams, including Kerala U-16, U-19, U-25, the women’s senior team, and the U-19 team at different times. He also held the position of fielding coach for the Kerala Ranji Trophy team, the NCA U-19 boys, and the Duleep Trophy squad.

Challenges and vision ahead

Speaking about the evolving dynamics of cricket, Moidu highlighted the increasing emphasis on agility, fitness, and quick reflexes. “The intensity of the game has significantly changed. Players must be quick, agile, and adaptable to different conditions. The role of a fielding coach is now more crucial than ever in preparing players to handle various game scenarios,” he noted.

Moidu mentioned that while coaching elite players is relatively straightforward due to their understanding of expectations, the real challenge lies in nurturing grassroots talent. “Working with seasoned players is easier because they know what’s expected of them. The key is to help them adapt to varying conditions. I look forward to the challenges in Australia and am grateful to the BCCI, KCA, and my family for their unwavering support,” he concluded.

Mazhar Moidu’s appointment as the fielding coach of India A is not just a personal achievement but a proud moment for Kannur’s cricketing community, symbolising the district’s enduring contribution to the sport.