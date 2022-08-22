Historians, academics express solidarity with Kannur varsity VC

They allege ‘false, defamatory and politically motivated campaign’ against Prof. Ravindran

Staff Reporter Thiruvananthapuram
August 22, 2022 21:20 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Over 50 prominent historians and academics have issued a statement deploring the “false, defamatory and politically motivated campaign” against Kannur University Vice Chancellor Gopinath Ravindran by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.

Taking umbrage at Mr. Khan branding Prof. Ravindran a criminal, the academics who pledged solidarity with the embattled Vice Chancellor, demanded an end to the alleged harassment.

The statement, whose signatories include Romila Thapar, K.N. Panikkar, Prabhu Prasad Mohapatra, Kesavan Veluthat, Prabhat Patnaik, Neeladri Bhattacharya, R.P. Bahuguna, Zoya Hasan and C.P. Chandrasekhar, credited Prof. Ravindran with leading Kannur University with distinction.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the country’s leading historians, Prof. Ravindran has specialised in the agrarian history of Kerala and historical demography. He was Head of the Department of History and Culture at Jamia Millia Islamia Central University; Member Secretary of the Indian Council of Historical Research; and Director of the Nelson Mandela Centre for Peace and Conflict Resolution at Jamia Millia Islamia.

“The Governor has, on earlier occasions, questioned the reappointment of Prof. Ravindran as Vice Chancellor in press statements. The High Court, however, dismissed a writ petition that sought to remove Prof. Ravindran from the post,” the academics pointed out.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app