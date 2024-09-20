Historian Velayudhan Panikkassery dead

Prominent historian Velayudhan Panikkassery, 90, passed away at Engandiyur in Thrissur on Friday.

He had authored many books in various fields, including history research, biographies, children’s literature, and folklore.

Mr. Panikkassery began his career as a librarian at the Engandiyur branch library of the Malabar Local Library Authority in 1956 and retired in 1991.

His many history books have been recognised as textbooks in various universities across the State. Some of his works have also been translated into Tamil and Hindi.

He was a recipient of a fellowship from the Central Cultural department to research ancient Kerala’s foreign relations and the influences of foreigners on arts and culture. He was awarded by the Kerala Sahitya Akademi for his comprehensive contributions.

He had received numerous honours, including the V.S. Keraliyan Award, P.A. Seythumuhammed Memorial Award, N.K. Foundation Award, and the Center for Historical Studies Award.

Mr. Panikkassery had also served on the Archaeology State Advisory Board and the Regional Records Committee of the Archives Department. He used to publish the quarterly Thaliyola. He is survived by his wife, V.K. Leela, and three children.

