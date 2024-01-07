ADVERTISEMENT

Historian M.P. Sreekumaran Nair remembered

January 07, 2024 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

M.P. Sreekumaran Nair, former professor of History at the University of Calicut, was on Saturday remembered for his objective and fair approach to the teaching of history.

The eighth death anniversary of Sreekumaran Nair was observed here at a function jointly organised by Historia, a collective of former students of the History department of University College, Thiruvananthapuram, and the Chettur Sankaran Nair Foundation.

T.R. Venugopalan, former principal of Government College, Pattambi, who delivered the memorial lecture, stressed the importance of ‘impartial history.’ Sreekumaran Nair, who taught the subject for over 30 years, adhered to the concept of ‘impartial history,’ he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

For a time, Sreekumaran Nair was visiting professor in the Department of History, University of Kerala. From 1985-87, he also taught at the University of Indonesia, Jakarta.

T.K.A. Nair, former adviser to the Prime Minister, chaired the meeting.

T.P. Sankarankutty Nair, former Professor of History and former Director General of the Centre for Heritage Studies, lamented that Indian universities failed to fully utilise the teaching abilities of Sreekumaran Nair. His 30 years at the University of Calicut, along with MGS. Narayanan, was a period of high academic discourse, Mr. Sankarankutty Nair said.

Historia secretary Robbins Jose and Chettur Sankaran Nair Foundation secretary Rajasekharan were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US