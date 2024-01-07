Historian M.P. Sreekumaran Nair remembered

January 07, 2024 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

M.P. Sreekumaran Nair, former professor of History at the University of Calicut, was on Saturday remembered for his objective and fair approach to the teaching of history.

The eighth death anniversary of Sreekumaran Nair was observed here at a function jointly organised by Historia, a collective of former students of the History department of University College, Thiruvananthapuram, and the Chettur Sankaran Nair Foundation.

T.R. Venugopalan, former principal of Government College, Pattambi, who delivered the memorial lecture, stressed the importance of ‘impartial history.’ Sreekumaran Nair, who taught the subject for over 30 years, adhered to the concept of ‘impartial history,’ he said.

For a time, Sreekumaran Nair was visiting professor in the Department of History, University of Kerala. From 1985-87, he also taught at the University of Indonesia, Jakarta.

T.K.A. Nair, former adviser to the Prime Minister, chaired the meeting.

T.P. Sankarankutty Nair, former Professor of History and former Director General of the Centre for Heritage Studies, lamented that Indian universities failed to fully utilise the teaching abilities of Sreekumaran Nair. His 30 years at the University of Calicut, along with MGS. Narayanan, was a period of high academic discourse, Mr. Sankarankutty Nair said.

Historia secretary Robbins Jose and Chettur Sankaran Nair Foundation secretary Rajasekharan were present.

