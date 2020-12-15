Hints of a surge in COVID graph

5,218 cases today, cases rising steadily in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur

There are ample indications suggesting an imminent rise in the State’s COVID-19 epidemic curve in the coming days as cases are on the rise in many districts that had hitherto been showing a decreasing trend.

Cases are rising steadily now in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur.

Test positivity rate in the State has been steady between 9-11% since weeks, indicating a consistent rate of disease transmission, while there has been no let-up in COVID mortality either.

According to the Health Department’s own epidemiological analysis, new cases, which had dipped by over 16% in November second week, showed a rising trend in December first week by over 5.6%. Case doubling time fell significantly in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod during December first week, in comparison to the previous week.

On Tuesday, the State reported 5,218 new cases, when 56,453 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, taking the State’s cumulative case burden to 6,77,255 cases. The test positivity rate stood at 9.24%.

With 5,066 recoveries being reported on the day, the active caseload in the State stands at 57,757. So far, 6,16,666 persons have recovered from COVID-19 in the State.

The addition of 33 new deaths to the official COVID-19 death list has taken the cumulative COVID toll in the State to 2,680. Thiruvananthapuram accounted for seven deaths, Kollam, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Malappuram reported five deaths each, Alappuzha two, while Pathanamthitta, Palakkad, Wayanad and Kannur reported one death each.

The number of critically ill COVID-19 patients currently occupying ICUs in various hospitals in the State is 817, with 210 requiring ventilator support. Of the new cases reported on Tuesday, 5,146 are locally acquired infections, with 46 cases reported among healthcare workers.

Among districts, Kottayam reported the maximum number of cases at 758, Thrissur 712, Ernakulam 617, Thiruvananthapuram 430, Kollam 419, Pathanamthitta 404, Malappuram 377, Palakkad 349, Alapuzha 322, Wayanad 281, Kozhikode 276, Kannur 149, Idukki 104 and Kasaragod 20 cases.