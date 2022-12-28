Hindutva can’t be tackled by soft Hindutva or extremist Islam, says Riyas

December 28, 2022 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - Kozhikode

Hindutva aggression cannot be tackled either by soft Hindutva nor extremist Islam, Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said.

He was speaking at a youth leaders’ meet organised here in connection with the State conference of the Indian National League (INL) on Wednesday. Mr. Riyas pointed out that certain extreme sections among Muslims were trying to present themselves as an alternative to hegemonic Hindutva. Some other political parties are leaning towards soft Hindutva to counter the ruling party at the Centre. Both these approaches, however, are wrong, Mr. Riyas said.

He added that Hindutva could be opposed only by a secularist approach. All secular-minded people should join hands in this attempt, Mr. Riyas said.

Democratic Youth Federation of India State secretary V.K. Sanoj and Youth Congress leader Rijil Makkutty, among others, were present.

Later, P. Sathidevi, Chairperson, Kerala Women’s Commission, opened a seminar on ‘Women, challenges, and media’.

The State conference began with Ahammad Devarkovil, INL State president and Minister for Ports and Museums, raising the party flag in the morning. The national council meeting of the party will be held on Thursday.