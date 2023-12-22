Hindustani maestro who loves Carnatic

December 22, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Renowned Hindustani vocalist Ajay Pohankar is all praise for Carnatic and other genres of music. The septuagenarian who dedicated nearly seven decades of his life to Hindustani music has, however, warned that one should not be too emotional about classical music. “You should not be biased towards any music,” says Dr. Pohankar, who has had jugalbandis with musicians like Ghulam Ali and Hariharan.

Described by none other than legendary vocalist Pandit Jasraj as “Ustandon ka Ustad”, Pandit Pohankar has conquered musical hearts across continents. Yet he remains amiably simple, amusingly direct and enviably humble. Perhaps it is his humility and unassuming nature that denied him the country’s biggest civilian awards.

“He deserves anything above Padma Bhushan,” says Hindustani composer-vocalist Ramesh Narayan. “In my opinion, Pandit Pohankar is the number-one singer in India. He is the wizard of Jog raag, the raag in which I composed the song Parayaan Maranna Paribhavangal.”

Parayaan Maranna Paribhavangal, which catapulted Ramesh Narayan to fame along with lyricist Rafeeq Ahamed 25 years ago, is celebrating its silver jubilee. Pandit Pohankar will be joining the composer-lyricist duo at Kozhikode on Saturday in the silver jubilee musical treat. Ramesh Narayan’s daughter and two-time State film award winning classical singer Madhushree too will be joining the celebrations.

All of them were at the Palakkad Press Club on Friday as part of the Swaralaya Soorya dance and music festival, along with contemporary dance choreographers Sreejith Shivanandan and Lithi Sreejith.

Pandit Pohankar, who as a child prodigy had sung at the annual Sawai Gandharva music festival organised by Hindustani legend Pandit Bhimsen Joshi in Pune when he was 11 years old, attributes his singing prowess to the uncompromising training he got from his mother and guru Sushilabai Pohankar.

“My father used to oppose in vain to my mother when she denied me breakfast until I complete my riyaz (vocal practice). My mother told me when I went for my first concert as a child: ‘Acha gaana nahi hai (good singing will not do). You have to conquer the festival. If you don’t, I will not let you inside the house’,” recollects the maestro, who had earlier visited Kerala for a SPICMACAY concert.

“I am willing to visit Kerala again and offer guidance in Hindustani if somebody requires it,” says Pandit Pohankar sporting a childlike smile. At 77, he is full of energy. He says if an audience cannot enjoy the music, then it is the failure of the artist, not the audience.

“You can’t blame an audience. Music should be full of aesthetics and grammar, I would say 70% aesthetics and 30% grammar,” says the maestro, who worked with such greats as Ustad Salamat Ali Khan, Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan, Pandit Ravi Shankar, and Lalgudi Jayaraman.

Pandit Pohankar believes that blending of Carnatic and Hindustani properly will give excellent music. But it will depend a lot on the musician. He says jugalbandis should be with mutual understanding and not for outsmarting each other. “All genres of music are good, and there should be respect for all. Music should be good, no matter Carnatic, Hindustani or Western. All are great, and I take only the good in them,” he says.

Although there are many gharanas (musical lineages) in Hindustani music, Pandit Pohankar says he trusts only one gharana, that is sur (melody) and lay (rhythm and tempo). “Sur and lay is the only gharana. If the artiste is not in sur or lay, they are not an artiste. I am so happy to perform at Swaya-Laya,” he chuckles.

He believes borrowing from other gharanas will enrich his music. “I make a flowerpot and a bouquet, not just one flower,” he says. “Artistes don’t become popular because of gharanas. But gharanas become popular because of the aesthetics and intellectual level of their artistes.”

