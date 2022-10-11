Hinduja group likely to invest in State

The Hindu Bureau
October 11, 2022 22:34 IST

Hinduja Group will invest in electric bus manufacture, cyber and finance sectors in Kerala, the co-chairman of the business house, Gopichand Hinduja, has given assurance to the Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, during their meeting in U.K., a press release issued by the office of the Chief Minister claimed.

Mr. Hinduja has entrusted a three-member team to take the talks forward, following which, he himself will visit Kerala in the end of December, the press release said.

Ashok Leyland is currently focussed on building electric vehicles and the Chief Minister has requested that a factory be opened in Kerala. The team engaged by Mr. Hinduja will visit Kerala to look at prospective locations for the said factory, it said.

Hinduja group has also developed several products and services to combat cyber crime and to secure businesses. A cyber security services campus in Kerala which can utilise the State’s human resources is under consideration. Hinduja Group will also explore the possibilities for investment in education, health and finance sectors, the press release claimed.

Industries Minister, P. Rajeeve, NORKA-ROOTS vice chairman M.A.Yusuf Ali, Chief Secretary V.P. Joy and Principal Secretary (Industries), Suman Billa also took part in the discussions.

