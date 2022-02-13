Hindu religious meet concludes

Eight day-long annual meet at Cherukolpuzha

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V.Muraleedharan on Sunday inaugurated the valedictory session of the eight days-long annual Hindu religious meet at Cherukolpuzha.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr.Mulraleedharan said renaissance was the result of the Sanatan dharma , which as a way of life being able to make timely reforms and change the obsolescence and change the whole society.

“The Acharyas have told us that spirituality is not denial of life and that spirituality and materiality are equal means,” he said.

Hailing the religious convention as a platform for uniting the Hindu community against all forms of social evils, he also noted the contributions of Chattambi Swami and the Sree Narayana Guru in reforming the society.

Sachitananda Swami presided over while Anaghamrithanantdapuri delivered the valedictory message.

AR Vikraman Pillai, Secretary of the Ayroor-Cherukolpuzha Hindumatha Maha Mandalam (HMM), submitted a petition to the Union Minister seeking to establish a Srividyadhiraja study centre on Chattambi Swami. The distribution of various endowments and the official releasing of the publications were also carried out on the occasion.

The event drew to a close with a Neeranjana Puja and Maha Aarti rituals.