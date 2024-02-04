ADVERTISEMENT

Hindu Parishad begins at Cherukolpuzha

February 04, 2024 06:32 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine was the chief guest of the event

The Hindu Bureau

The 112th Ayiroor-Cherukolpuzha Hindu Matha Parishad started here on Sunday.

Marking the event’s opening, a Jyotiprayana procession from the Panmana Ashram and a portrait procession from Ezhumattoor Sri Paramabhattaraka Ashram were accorded a reception at the venue here along with a flag procession from Ayiroor Devi Temple.

Swami Swaroopanand, global head of Chinmaya Mission, inaugurated the event at a function presided over by P.S. Nair, president, Ayiroor -Cherukolpuzha Hindumatha Maha Mandalam (HMM).

Swami Pragyanananda Theerthapadar, head of Vazhur Theerthapada Ashram, offered the blessings while former Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan delivered the keynote address. Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine was the chief guest.

The organisers have made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the week-long event on the banks of the Pampa.

