Hindi should be promoted, says Governor

Published - July 08, 2024 09:39 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Steps should be taken to teach and promote Hindi as a contact language along with the mother tongue, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the convocation ceremony of the Kerala Hindi Prachar Sabha for the year 2023–24 here on Monday. The Governor also distributed the certificates to those who won the Bhooshan and Sahithyacharya exams in 2023 and 2024, and the acharya and translation diploma courses in 2022–24. V.P. Jagathy Raj, Vice-Chancellor of Sree Narayanaguru Open University, presided over the function.

