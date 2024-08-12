Hindenburg report resonates strongly across Kerala’s political spectrum

The latest Hindenburg research report, which flagged an alleged conflict of interest in the top echelons of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the country’s apex regulatory body for the securities and commodity market, has resonated strongly across Kerala’s political spectrum.

The controversy also raged across the State’s heavily politicised social media landscape

Despite being traditional rivals in Kerala, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Congress were on the same page in blaming the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central government for the scandal.

They said the findings landed lakhs of ordinary speculators in a crisis and eroded investor confidence in the country’s stock market.

Hindenburg Research, an international short seller, stirred the pot last week by releasing documents that indicated that SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband had stakes in offshore funds “utilised by Vinod Adani to invest in Adani companies”.

Both the CPI(M) and the Congress demanded Ms. Buch’s resignation and called for the constitution of a JPC to investigate the “brazen manipulation of the stock market” and the alleged conflict of interest between SEBI officials and corporate lobbyists.

AICC general secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram that the Congress would organise mass protests in Kerala to press the INDIA bloc’s demand for a JPC probe and Ms. Buch’s resignation.

He said Ms. Buch, appointed by the BJP-led Central government, had allegedly given the Adani Group a clean chit after Hindenburg accused the corporate group of stock market manipulation, including the infusion of funds of questionable provenance hoarded in offshore tax havens.

Mr. Venugopal said the Supreme Court had given the Adani Group a reprieve based on Ms. Buch’s report. He accused Ms. Buch of concealing incriminatory information against the Adani Group to insulate the company from legal scrutiny.

Mr. Venugopal said the Central government sought to stifle the INDIA bloc’s demand for a JPC investigation by subverting the ED to target dissenters, including Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament.

BJP leader and former Union Minister V. Muraleedharan dared Mr. Venugopal to reveal what the Congress and Mr. Gandhi could gain by destroying the country’s mammoth and vibrant stock market.

Mr. Muraleedharan accused Mr. Gandhi of using the smoke screen laid down by Hindenburg Research to destroy the Indian economy by eroding investor confidence in the country’s securities and commodities market.

He said Mr. Gandhi’s position caused heavy losses to lakhs of ordinary speculators who had invested confidently in the Adani Group.

