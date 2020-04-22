Hilly hamlets of Kannur, Kasaragod in grip of dengue

At a time when Kannur and Kasaragod districts are fighting COVID-19, dengue, a vector-borne disease, is plaguing the hilly hamlets in the districts.

The Health Department with the support of local bodies has launched a vigorous campaign to check the spread of the disease.

Most of the cases are in Kannur. The district has reported 33 dengue cases so far since January, with 33 suspected cases getting reported this month alone.

District Surveillance Officer Dr. Shaj said several cases had been reported in the hilly hamlets of Alakode, Pullingome, Naduvil and some regions of Irrity.

He said an action plan had been formulated by the District Vector Control unit, which had identified the hotspot areas.

Preventive measures, including fogging, were being carried out in the areas with the support of local self-government bodies, he added.

In Kasaragod

Meanwhile, there were five confirmed cases in Kasaragod district in the past two months and there are 60 suspected cases.

Most of the cases were reported from the eastern hilly hamlets in the district including Vellarikundu taluk and Chenagla panchayat.

District Surveillance Officer A.T. Manoj said the public should ensure that their surroundings are kept clean to prevent the spread of the disease.