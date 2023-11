November 27, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

‘Hilly Aqua’, the bottled water marketed by the Kerala Irrigation Infrastructure Development Corporation (KIIDC), will be sold at ration outlets at a rate of ₹10 per litre. An order in this regard that was issued by the Food and Civil Supplies Department stated that ration dealers will be supplied 1-litre bottles for ₹8 each.