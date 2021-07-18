Hill station in Wayanad vaccinates all in tourism sector

4,837 tourism stakeholders in Vythiri administered at least one dose; Kerala to extend project to other sites

As part of a programme to transform Kerala into a safe tourism destination during the pandemic period, the Vythiri panchayat, a popular hill station in Wayanad, has completed the COVID-19 vaccination for stakeholders in the tourism industry.

As many as 4,837 persons, including employees in hotels, resorts, home-stays and serviced villas, taxi and auto drivers, tourist guides, porters, and traders in 14 wards of the Vythiri grama panchayat have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. The Tourism Department took up the vaccination drive in association with the Health Department.

Aim of project

Tourism Minister Mohamed Riyas said the campaign would be extended to other tourism locations across the State, in a move aimed at promoting Kerala as a safe tourism destination. Observing that the tourism sector was one of the worst affected by the pandemic, he said the total vaccination would inspire confidence in tourists and help revive the industry.

Next in line

The Minister said the pilot project for total vaccination in Vythiri was completed in seven days. Lauding the NGO Doctors for You and health workers involved in the campaign, he said the safe tourism campaign would be extended to Meppadi in Wayanad, followed by Munnar, Thekkady, Fort Kochi, Kumarakom, Kovalam and Varkala.

Three mobile vaccination units were pressed into service for the vaccination drive in Vythiri. Mr. Riyas said members of the Pulse Emergency Team Kerala would also contribute to the campaign in the next phase.