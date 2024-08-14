GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hill Palace police in Ernakulam register case after balloon bought for birthday party had ‘I Love Pakistan’ printed on it

According to the FIR, the accused had distributed balloons bearing the flag and symbols of Pakistan ahead of Independence Day with the malicious intention of creating communal divisions and enmity between people

Updated - August 14, 2024 08:20 pm IST

Published - August 14, 2024 08:12 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Hill Palace police have registered a case for an alleged attempt to create disharmony and enmity after a balloon bought for a birthday party was found inscribed with a message ‘I Love Pakistan.’

The inscription came to the notice of the petitioner, a resident of Eroor, only when the white balloon, included in a sealed packet of balloons, was inflated on Tuesday. The petitioner had bought the balloons for his son’s birthday from a shop at Eroor on Monday.

The police registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Section 196 (1) (a) (whoever by words, either spoken or written, or by signs or by visible representations or through electronic communication or otherwise, promotes or attempts to promote, on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, caste or community or any other ground whatsoever, disharmony or feelings of enmity, hatred or ill-will between different religious, racial, language or regional groups or castes or communities).

The police recovered the balloon. However, no arrest has been made so far.

The first information report (FIR) recorded the accused as ‘unknown’. According to the FIR, the accused had distributed balloons bearing the flag and symbols of Pakistan ahead of Independence Day with the malicious intention of creating communal divisions and enmity between people.

However, the police believe that the store owner was unlikely to be connected to the incident as he had bought the sealed balloon packet from a wholesaler. In his statement to the police, the store owner said he had bought the balloons from a wholesale dealer at Kunnamkulam.

The store was temporarily closed on Tuesday evening, and the police seized all balloons there.

