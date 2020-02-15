Hill Highway work nearing completion

The 46.1-km stretch of Hill Highway cutting through Kollam, which is expected to fast-track the development of eastern parts of the district, is nearing completion.

According to officials, they will be able to complete the construction by August since first round of tarring has been completed for 45 km.

Poramboke land

In connection with the project 150 culverts, a 17-km long drain and a protective wall covering an 8-km stretch were constructed. For the widening of the highway 40 acres of poramboke land was also used.

The highway currently has only a 3.5 km stretch complete with final layer.

The 1,250 km Hill Highway links Kaliyakkavila in Thiruvananthapuram to Nandarapadavu in Kasaragod, touching all districts in the State except Alappuzha.

In Kollam it goes through major points including Pathanapuram, Punalur, Anchal and Kulathupuzha, offering better connectivity in the hilly areas of the district.

KIIFB aid

The construction of Hill Highway started in August 2018 and Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) had sanctioned ₹201.67 crore for the project. Moreover KSEB sanctioned ₹6.5 crore for shifting electric poles and Kerala Water Authority (KWA) sanctioned ₹3.2 crore for shifting drinking water supply pipelines.

Road tarring in 10-metre width and the development of junctions were also part of the project.

Hill Highway in Kollam connects KSRTC junction in Punalur to Agasathyacodu and also goes from Alencherry junction to Challimukku through Kulathupuzha and Madathara.

“The eastern parts are gearing up for a giant leap with the completion of the highway,” said Minister K. Raju, who represents Punalur constituency.