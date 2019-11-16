Hiked penalties make roads safer

Enhanced penalties for traffic violations and stern punishment under the Motor Vehicles (Amended) Act, 2019, which came into effect on September 1, have started showing results with the number of fatalities on the road coming down in the State.

The fatalities came down from 321 in September 2018 to 314 in September 2019, registering a variation of -2.18%.

In October this year, the fatalities came come down to 266 from the 291 in October 2018, to record a variation of -8.59%.

The fatalities that were 635 in September-October 2018 came down to 557 during the corresponding period this year, registering a variation of -12.28%.

“The drop can be attributed to the increase in the compounding fee and the motorists’ adherence to the rules,” Joint Transport Commissioner and Secretary, Kerala Road Safety Authority, Rajeev Puthalath told The Hindu.

In May this year, the fatalities were 441 compared to 405 in the same period in 2018, registering a variation of 4.46%.

In July 2019, the road accident deaths were 296 compared to 318 last year and the variation was -6.92%.

In August this year, the variation was -0.69% as the fatalities on roads came down from 288 in August 2018 to 286 in August 2019.

Compared to the 40,181 road accidents in 2018, 30,788 accidents had been reported in the first nine months of the year.

Another reason, Mr. Puthalath says, is the Motor Vehicles Department’s Safe Zone project for round-the-clock real-time monitoring of the roads and strengthening of the Enforcement Wing that is making its presence on the road.

Safe Zone project

As many as 187 posts of assistant motor vehicle inspectors along with 65 posts of MVIs and 10 posts of Regional Transport Officers (RTO) were sanctioned by the government while approving the Safe Zone project, which will be under the exclusive Enforcement Wing headed by the Joint Transport Commissioner, Enforcement.

The patrol teams are in addition to the existing 34 squads of the MVD and 46 squads of the Kerala Police. The MVD is of the view that the additional 51 patrol teams have resulted in remarkable improvement in road safety.