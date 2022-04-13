Hiked bus fares may come into effect from May 1

The revised bus, autorickshaw and taxi fares are likely to come into effect in the State from May 1, Transport Minister Antony Raju has said.

The State government was trying to reach a consensus on all issues with regard to the fare revision before the final order was issued., the Minister said here on Wednesday.

The special fare hike effected in Kerala Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses during the time of COVID-19 lockdown has been withdrawn, while a decision on student concession would be taken based on a report to be submitted by a committee. The government would soon appoint a committee for this purpose, the Minister said.

Considering the increase in fuel charges, spare part rates and insurance premium coupled with the impact of COVID-19 in the transport sector, the State government had revised the fares of private bus, autorickshaws and taxis in the last week of March.

Though the State government hiked the private bus charges, the KSRTC bus fares were left untouched against the backdrop of COVID-19 special fares. Now that the special fares were withdrawn, the KSRTC would also increase the fares.