Hike in electricity charges: consumers’ interests to be protected, says Power Minister

February 06, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The State will approach the Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission (KSERC) as well as the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) to protect the interests of consumers, Power Minister K. Krishnankutty said in the Assembly on Monday.

He was responding to a calling attention motion moved by K.D. Prasenan [CPI (M)] on the need to address the consequences of the hike in electricity charges in the State due to the amendments in the Central Electricity Rules.

The Centre did not pay heed to the State’s demand that surcharge should not be collected from consumers without the prior consent of the Regulatory Commission, he said in the House.

The firms from which KSEB is purchasing power will always try to hike the power tariff, pointing to their high cost of production. Recurrent increase in tariff will affect the lives of ordinary consumers and it will also affect new entrepreneurs.

However, the Centre’s policy is that the non-levying of surcharge will be treated as the failure of the power distribution firm. Hence KSEB will enter into purchase contracts with power sources with relatively less variations or fluctuations in power tariff, the Minister said.

