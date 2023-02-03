Hike in allocation for Kuttanad package, agri development

February 03, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Continuing with its thrust on helping Kuttanad adapt to climate emergencies, the State government has enhanced the annual outlay under the Second Kuttanad Package to ₹137 crore.

Presenting the Budget in the Assembly on Friday, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal said the allocation under the package for cleaning streams and strengthening bunds, including Vembanad Lake, was being enhanced from ₹87 crore to ₹137 crore. The package, launched during the 2020-21 Budget, focusses on eco-restoration of the Vembanad wetland ecosystem, farming, development, and flood mitigation through a package of ₹2,400 crore.

“Activities under the second Kuttanad Package are progressing well. For effective implementation of the activities, the Kuttanad Development Coordination Council has been formed under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister,’’ noted Mr. Balagopal.

Other allocations

Besides the Kuttanad Package, ₹17 crore has been earmarked for the development of agriculture sector and ₹12 crore for the development of infrastructure and technical facilities across the wetland ecosystem. The Thottapally project, which seeks to mitigate the impact of flood on Kuttanad and the Thottappally Spillway, has received an allocation of ₹5 crore.

Regarded as the rice bowl of Kerala, the region has received another allocation of ₹100 crore for constructing the outer bunds of paddy lands in the most environmentally fragile areas. An amount of ₹37 crore will go towards flood relief in paddy lands across Alappuzha and Kottayam districts.

A vast area of land reclaimed from Vembanad Lake spread across Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta and Kottayam districts, Kuttanad has been reeling under the impact of back-to-back floods over the years. The catastrophic weather events, especially since the mega floods of 2018, has also triggered a wave of out-migration of people from the region.

Other eco-sensitive areas

Besides Kuttanad, the Budget also envisages special development packages for other ecologically sensitive regions such as Idukki, Wayanad and Kasaragod. As per this, each of these districts will receive a fund of ₹75 crore.