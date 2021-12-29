Hike compensation for wildlife attacks: Satheesan

UDF will raise the issue in Assembly, says Leader of Opposition

V.D. Satheesan, Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly, has said that the Opposition would pressure the State Government to increase the compensation for farmers in wildlife attacks.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Wednesday after visiting a relay hunger strike being staged by the Mananthavady Assembly constituency committee of the United Democratic Front seeking protection from wild animal attacks, Mr. Satheesan said that the compensation being provided by the government to farmers for crop-raiding and killing of domestic animals by wildlife was as per the compensation fixed in 2014 and it was very low.

Hence, the Opposition would raise the issue in the Assembly and outside to revise the compensation, Mr. Satheesan said.

The government should adopt modern strategies to mitigate the increasing man-animal conflicts in the State, he said.

Meanwhile, the relay hunger strike being staged by the UDF raising a slew of demands, including new strategies to capture the wounded tiger that has reportedly killed 17 domestic animals, at Mananthavady in the district passed the eighth day on Wednesday.