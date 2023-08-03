ADVERTISEMENT

Highway robbery: 3 held, tipper lorry owner surrenders

August 03, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

The owner of a tipper lorry involved in a recent highway robbery at Pudussery surrendered before a court here on Thursday. About ₹4.5 crore was robbed by a 15-member gang from three members coming from Bengaluru on Saturday last.

The gang waylaid their target at Pudussery by using a tipper lorry and four other cars, and robbed the cash being brought from Bengaluru to Malappuram.

Police arrested three members of the gang on Wednesday and seized the tipper lorry and one car. Tipper lorry owner Santhosh C. from Kongad, who was absconding since, surrendered before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court 2 here on Thursday. The court sent him in police custody for four days.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kasaba Police investigating the case picked up Vigil, 35, from Thrissur, Azeez, 34, from Kongad, and Vinod, 45, from Kolappadam. Police said they were directly involved in the robbery. They were produced before the court on Thursday, and were remanded in judicial custody.

The police said that they would seek custody of the accused in the coming days.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US