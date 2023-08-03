Highway robbery: 3 held, tipper lorry owner surrenders

August 03, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The owner of a tipper lorry involved in a recent highway robbery at Pudussery surrendered before a court here on Thursday. About ₹4.5 crore was robbed by a 15-member gang from three members coming from Bengaluru on Saturday last.

The gang waylaid their target at Pudussery by using a tipper lorry and four other cars, and robbed the cash being brought from Bengaluru to Malappuram.

Police arrested three members of the gang on Wednesday and seized the tipper lorry and one car. Tipper lorry owner Santhosh C. from Kongad, who was absconding since, surrendered before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court 2 here on Thursday. The court sent him in police custody for four days.

The Kasaba Police investigating the case picked up Vigil, 35, from Thrissur, Azeez, 34, from Kongad, and Vinod, 45, from Kolappadam. Police said they were directly involved in the robbery. They were produced before the court on Thursday, and were remanded in judicial custody.

The police said that they would seek custody of the accused in the coming days.

