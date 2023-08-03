HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Highway robbery: 3 held, tipper lorry owner surrenders

August 03, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

The owner of a tipper lorry involved in a recent highway robbery at Pudussery surrendered before a court here on Thursday. About ₹4.5 crore was robbed by a 15-member gang from three members coming from Bengaluru on Saturday last.

The gang waylaid their target at Pudussery by using a tipper lorry and four other cars, and robbed the cash being brought from Bengaluru to Malappuram.

Police arrested three members of the gang on Wednesday and seized the tipper lorry and one car. Tipper lorry owner Santhosh C. from Kongad, who was absconding since, surrendered before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court 2 here on Thursday. The court sent him in police custody for four days.

The Kasaba Police investigating the case picked up Vigil, 35, from Thrissur, Azeez, 34, from Kongad, and Vinod, 45, from Kolappadam. Police said they were directly involved in the robbery. They were produced before the court on Thursday, and were remanded in judicial custody.

The police said that they would seek custody of the accused in the coming days.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.