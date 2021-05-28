Huge investments in higher education sector on the anvil, says Kerala Governor's in Assembly address

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan received a ceremonial guard of honour and red carpet welcome as he arrived to deliver the policy address at the inaugural session of the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Speaker M.B. Rajesh and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs K. Radhakrishnan welcomed him.

Here are the highlights from his address:

Mr. Khan says his government is committed to far-reaching growth.

He says: The State govt. is emphasising welfare and development. The government will also uphold gender justice, eradicate socio-economic inequalities and uphold secularism and democracy. Welfare assistance to informal sector works is in the offing. The government will continue the distribution of kits of essential commodities and ensure prompt payment of welfare pensions. It has floated a global tender for three crore COVID-19 vaccination doses. The administration has approached domestic COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers for an extra one crore doses.

Promising free, universal and rapid COVID-19 vaccination, the Governor says that Kerala was able to limit COVID-19 mortality to 6,612 deaths despite a spike in infections.

On economy

The Governor says: State Gross Domestic Product declined by 3.82%. Second surge belied the projected economic recovery. The bid is to turn the State into a knowledge economy in the next five years. Huge investments in higher education sector on the anvil.

High plan and social sector spending pushes up Kerala’s debt by 36 %.

Government to increase base price for crops. It will bring more crops under the ambit of the programme.

K Fon project to ensure last mile connectivity to government offices and free internet to poor families.

Resurgence of COVID-19 hobbled Kerala’s bid to achieve 6.6 % growth in GDP following the first wave.

State Gross Domestic Product declined by 3.82 %.

Kollam port to facilitate commercial shipping. Government announces major development programme.

12,500 Madrassa teachers to get ₹ 2000 as COVID-19 aid.

Aero space hub in the private sector in 97 acres in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kalamassery to become Kerala's hardware hub.

On agriculture

He continues: Krishibhavans will become intelligent offices. Government is set to boost agriculture production with focus on on agro-processing. New nursery law will ensure the quality of planting material. There will also be 24-hour veterinary service in all taluks.

Government to implement schemes to ensure the livelihood security of farmers of perishable items.

Supplyco to market value added agro products.

500 miniature forests in schools, colleges, government office compounds and urban spaces.

Animal Husbandry Department will operate ambulances in all block panchayats in the State.

On climate change

State action plan on climate change to be revised. Attempt to make Kerala a climate change resilient State.

On public health

₹ 1000 crore to build Kerala’s public health capacity.

1,206 Ayur Raksha clinics.

Government to modernise Neendakara, Shakthikulangara and Kayamkulam fishing harbours.

On digital technology

New University to promote innovation in digital technology.

Government services to shift fully online.

Free wi-fi in public squares.

Virtual online employment exchange to promote the job prospects of Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe youth in private and public sectors.

High-tech Cyber Security Centre in Thiruvananthapuram.

IT parks at Kannur and Kalamassery.

60 % of Non-Resident Keralites lost their jobs after fleeing the COVID-19 in workplaces abroad.

Public distribution system to go mobile, reach the doorstep of beneficiaries.

Government proposes mobile ration shops.

Online events to assist artists rendered income less by the pandemic.

E-file system to be expedited.

Housing and other promises

Government to address the woes of converted Chrisitians. It will provide an additional financial guarantee of ₹ 300 crore to Kerala State Backward Class Development Corporation.

The West Coast canal linking Kovalam in the South to Bekal in the North would be developed in three phases. Government also proposed a new inland waterway.

Sabarimala Idathavalam project to provide better facilities to pilgrims meet their primary requirements, including rest and comfort.

Landless persons to get property and title deeds.

LIFE mission to provide free and modern housing for 4000 indigent homeless families in the next one year.

Special police unit to investigate economic crimes.

Plans to establish a museum showcasing Kerala's culture.

Mr. Khan ended his policy address by stressing the principle of cooperative federalism. He sought a restructuring of Centre-State relations based on the Constitutional principles of democracy and secularism. He said democratic decentralisation should be the watchword. Ideally, the federation should not be a top-down pyramidal system. Earlier, he had criticised the Centre for not allowing States to up their borrowing limit to tide over the financial crisis precipitated by the COVID-19 global pandemic.