Highest single-day spike in capital at 519 cases

487 people contract infection through local transmission

The district’s COVID-19 caseload reached a new peak with 519 cases — the highest single-day spike yet — being reported on Sunday. While 487 people contracted the infection through local transmission, 23 health workers were also among those affected.

With the death of a 60-year-old man who hailed from Parassala being attributed to the disease, the district’s COVID-19 death toll touched 34.

Meanwhile, two COVID-19 deaths were reported at Chirayinkeezhu after an 85-year-old woman who hailed from Puravoor and a 68-year-old woman who hailed from Padanilam succumbed to the disease.

Swab samples

The Puravoor native had been undergoing treatment for respiratory illness at the Chirayinkeezhu taluk hospital. After her death on Friday, her body had been handed over to her family after she tested negative in an antigen test, soon after which her cremation was also undertaken. However, her swab samples tested positive in the RT-PCR test, prompting the district authorities to advise all those who participated in the funeral rites to go into quarantine. The deaths are yet to be included in the official COVID-19 death toll.

Most of the cases listed in the district COVID-19 update were those that were confirmed during the past few days. A large number of cases are from the Poojappura Central Prison and Mudavanmugal, near Poojappura.

While the Prison Headquarters will reopen on Monday after being closed for three days, the Hi-Tech Crime Enquiry Cell at the Kerala Police headquarters has been closed after a sub-inspector tested positive a day ago. The cell will resume operations after being disinfected.

New containment zones in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation include Mudra Nagar in Kalady ward, Chettiyarmukku in Kuriyathi ward, Cheenikonam in Nettayam ward; Irumpil ward in Neyyattinkara municipality; Manacode ward in Pangode grama panchayat; and Kallippara and Nanniyode wards in Nanniyode grama panchayat. Kurunthali ward in Nanniyode grama panchayat has been removed from the list of containment zones.