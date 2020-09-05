Highest single-day spike in capital as 590 test positive

587 get diseases through local transmission, 13 health workers infected

Following a lull in COVID-19 cases largely attributed to a fall in testing during the Onam holidays, Thiruvananthapuram recorded its highest single-day spike with 590 people testing positive for SARS-COV-2 on Saturday.

There appears to be no respite from the growing death toll in the district which grew to 106 as four more deaths – those of a 61-year old Kilimanoor native who died on August 28, 73-year old Palode native who died on August 30, 70-year old Vellayani native who died on August 31 and a 62-year old Vellarada-native woman who died on September 1 – have been attributed to COVID-19 by the National Institute of Virology (NIV).

Local transmission continued unabated as it accounted for 587 of those infected, while only three among the fresh cases were imported ones. Thirteen health workers were among those diagnosed with the disease. The sources of infection were unknown in 13 cases.

The recovery rate also remained at a high as 512 people tested negative for the infection. Currently, 5,044 people are being treated for the disease in the district.

During his daily briefing, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan minced no words as he emphasised on the gravity of the pandemic spread in the district. “Spreading beyond the coastal belt, COVID-19 cases have been reported from most parts of the district which also has the highest rate (in the State). While the situation called for greater restraint, the urban and rural areas of the district alike have been witnessing increasing rush,” he said.

Pointing out that the pandemic could no longer be contained through imposition of lockdowns, the Chief Minister said efforts were being made to sensitise the public on the need to adopt precautionary measures. Testing will also be ramped up as part of the containment strategy, he added.

Nine police officers including two grade sub-inspectors attached to the Neyyattinkara police station tested positive for the infection. The offices of the Neyyattinkara Dy.SP. and Circle Inspector were also located on the same premises.