Highest single-day spike in Alappuzha at 338

299 of the fresh cases are contact ones in the district that has 8,374 total cases

In the biggest single-day spike so far, the district logged 338 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Among the fresh cases, 299 patients contracted the disease through local transmission. Twenty-eight people who came from other States, 10 from abroad, and a health staff also tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

The 299 locally transmitted cases include 60 from Alappuzha, 45 from Kayammulam, and 24 from Pallippuram. Other local bodies that reported a high number of contact cases include Purakkad (14), Chettikkad (11), Bharanikavu (10), Pulinkunnu (9), Ambalappuzha (8), Bharanikavu (8), Thazhakara (8), Chettikulangara (7), Thekkekara (7), Kuthiathode (6) and Thamarakulam (6).

Meanwhile, 234 people who were undergoing treatment for the disease in hospitals in the district tested negative.

The district so far registered 8,374 COVID-19 cases. While 6,192 people made full recovery, 19 succumbed to the disease. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the district stands at 2,163.

Wards 11 in Arattuppuzha, 2 in Krishnapuram, 11 in Thrikkunnapuzha and parts of ward 1 and 11 in Mararikulam North grama panchayat were declared as containment zones.