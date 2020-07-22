Highest single-day spike at 51 in Kottayam

KOTTAYAM

22 July 2020 23:35 IST

41 cases through local transmission

Kottayam on Wednesday recorded the biggest hike in the number of the fresh cases on a single day with 51 persons testing positive for the virus.

Of these, 41 cases were through local transmission while the remaining 10 cases were from destinations outside Kerala. Of the local contact cases, 23 persons belonged to the Changanassery and Paippad areas.

Primary contacts

Four persons who attended a funeral at Chingavanam and two persons who were on the primary contact list of a patient from the Vaikom fish market were confirmed of the infection. With this, the number of active cases rose to 333 while the number of persons recovered stood at 275. The persons who tested positive in Changanassery included a 10-year-old son and nine-year-old daughter of a female patient from Paippad, besides her 90-year-old relative. Other persons who contracted the virus through local transmission included fish and meat vendors, head-load workers, family members of the existing patients, and a few others. Of the four persons who contracted virus from a patient in Chingavanam, three are women. Of the remaining patients, the contact sources of at least three persons are yet to be ascertained.

Five persons who came from Gulf countries and five who came from other States too tested positive. Twelve persons who were undergoing treatment were discharged during the day. Meanwhile, the authorities are set to open 42 more First-Line Treatment Centers (FLTCs) in the district.