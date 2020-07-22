Highest single-day spike at 51 in Kottayam

Kottayam on Wednesday recorded the biggest hike in the number of the fresh cases on a single day with 51 persons testing positive for the virus.
Of these, 41 cases were through local transmission while the remaining 10 cases were from destinations outside Kerala. Of the local contact cases, 23 persons belonged to the Changanassery and Paippad areas.
Primary contacts
Four persons who attended a funeral at Chingavanam and two persons who were on the primary contact list of a patient from the Vaikom fish market were confirmed of the infection. With this, the number of active cases rose to 333 while the number of persons recovered stood at 275. The persons who tested positive in Changanassery included a 10-year-old son and nine-year-old daughter of a female patient from Paippad, besides her 90-year-old relative. Other persons who contracted the virus through local transmission included fish and meat vendors, head-load workers, family members of the existing patients, and a few others. Of the four persons who contracted virus from a patient in Chingavanam, three are women. Of the remaining patients, the contact sources of at least three persons are yet to be ascertained.
Five persons who came from Gulf countries and five who came from other States too tested positive. Twelve persons who were undergoing treatment were discharged during the day. Meanwhile, the authorities are set to open 42 more First-Line Treatment Centers (FLTCs) in the district.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath