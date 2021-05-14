Highest daily spike in capital

4,567 more test positive, new containment zones declared

Thiruvananthapuram district recorded 4,567 more COVID-19 cases as the number of active cases mounted to 44,934 on Friday. This is the highest single-day spike to be recorded in the district thus far.

While 16,116 people were subjected to tests during the last 24 hours, the test positivity rate stood at 28.33%. While most cases have been attributed to local transmission, the source of infection is unknown in 210 cases.

Eleven health care workers were among those who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

As many as 2,802 people have recovered from the illness. The death toll rose by 35 during the last two days to touch 1,201, the highest in the State. The deaths were reported between May 4 and 11, according to official statistics.

The district administration has currently placed 97,433 people in quarantine, 6,205 of them in 24 hours. As many as 5,496 people were permitted to conclude self-isolation after completing the mandated period.

New containment zones have been declared in Mudapuram, Kizhuvilam, Kunnuvaram, Vaidhyantemukku, and Thottavaram wards in Kizhuvilam grama panchayat; and Mayam, Panchayat office, Koottappu and Thudiyamkonam wards in Amboori grama panchayat.