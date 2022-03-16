Higher soil temperatures likely to affect farming: scientist

Low rainfall, high UV index raise soil surface heat

The rise in summer heat is likely to have serious consequences for Kerala’s farm sector, especially tuber crops, a senior scientist of the Central Tuber Crops Research Institute (CTCRI) here has warned.

Higher surface soil temperatures pose a serious threat. Low rainfall and high ultraviolet (UV) index increase the surface soil temperature by 2-5 degree Celsius above atmospheric temperature, and the maximum values are reached around noon, says G. Byju, Principal Scientist and Head, Division of Crop Production, CTCRI.

This summer, the State has reported a rainfall deficit of 53% till Wednesday, with five districts having received no rainfall. This factor, along with the UV index reaching 11 and likely to reach 12 in a week, poses a serious threat to Kerala agriculture, especially tuber crops, as this is the planting time of crops such as elephant foot yam and yam.

''Mulching with green and dry residues of crops and other plants is important for containing the higher soil temperature as well as for conserving available soil moisture. Management of crop residues and other plant residues needs immediate attention,'' says Dr. Byju.

He advises farmers to desist from applying chemical fertilizers and pesticides in dry areas. During the evening hours, foliar application of sulphate of potash at a rate of 5 gm per litre can help tackle drought effects, he adds.

Management of crop and other plant residues needs attention. The annual residue generation of 9.74 million tonnes in the State has the capacity to supply 116-194 million kg of nitrogen, 9.74-38.96 million kg of phosphorus and 68.12-292.2 million kg of potassium if it can be effectively converted into microbial compost, says Dr. Byju.