Higher secondary, VHSE valuation will begin on April 3: Minister

March 19, 2024 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Though the camps were scheduled to commence on April 1, teachers’ forums had urged the Minister to postpone the start

The Hindu Bureau

Higher secondary and vocational higher secondary (VHSE) answer script valuation will begin on April 3, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

Both the higher secondary and VHSE valuation camps were scheduled to commence on April 1. However, various sections, including higher secondary teachers’ forums, had urged the Minister to postpone the start of the camps. For the camps to open on April 1, teachers would have to undertake various duties there on two previous days. However, March 31 was Easter Sunday, a festival day, they had argued.

As per the latest decision, nearly 25,000 teachers will take part in the 77 higher secondary valuation camps and 2,200 teachers in the eight VHSE camps from April 3.

A statement quoting the Minister said that reports that teachers would have valuation camp-related duties on Easter Day were false.

SSLC valuation

The SSLC valuation will get under way as announced earlier on April 3. Around 10,000 teachers will attend 70 centralised valuation camps.

The camps will function without disrupting any election-related activities, the statement said.

