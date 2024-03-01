Higher secondary, VHSE exams begin

March 01, 2024 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Plus One and Plus Two higher secondary and vocational higher secondary (VHSE) examinations began in the State on Friday.

As many as 8,55,372 students are appearing for the higher secondary examinations with 4,14,159 students for the Plus One and 4,41,213 for the Plus Two examinations. As many as 2,017 examination centres have been arranged in the State, the Gulf, Lakshadweep, and Mahe.

On Friday, 4,14,028 students sat for the Plus One higher secondary examinations and 2,64,160 for the Plus Two examinations, taking the total number of students who appeared for the examinations to 6,78,188.

As many as 27,770 students are appearing for the Plus One VHSE examinations and 29,337 students for the Plus Two VHSE examinations. The VHSE exams are being held in 389 centres.

Both the examinations will conclude on March 26.

There will be 52 single valuation camps and 25 double valuation camps for higher secondary answer script evaluation from April 1.

Eight valuation camps will begin functioning for VHSE evaluation from April 1.

The SSLC examinations will begin in 2,971 centres in the State, the Gulf region, and Lakshadweep on March 4. The THSLC and the AHSLC examinations will begin the same day.