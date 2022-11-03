Higher secondary teachers in State confused over cut in syllabus

ADVERTISEMENT

A section of higher secondary school teachers in the State have accused the General Education department of being indecisive about the portions to be removed from the syllabus as decided by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT).

K.K. Sreejesh Kumar, general secretary, Kerala Aided Higher Secondary Teachers Association, said on Thursday that the teachers were not clear about what to teach. “We are approaching the year-end. Even now, some teachers are just going ahead with what they think is important. We don’t know if what has already been taught will be there in the syllabus later on. If they are removed, our efforts may go waste,” he pointed out.

According to sources, practical papers in Science subjects are facing a similar situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Government and aided higher secondary schools in the State follow the NCERT syllabus. In June this year, the NCERT reduced around 30% of its syllabus for higher secondary classes. The decision snowballed into a controversy after portions about the Mughal empire and the Gujarat riots were found to be removed.

Those portions were on history, political science and sociology and dealt with issues such as secularism, federalism, local governments and people’s movements.

The Central agency later clarified their move, saying it was part of “rationalising” the syllabus to “unburden” the students who were affected by the lockdowns due to COVID-19. Later, the State government asked a State Council of Educational Research and Training panel to submit a report on the issue. The report was given some time ago, a decision is yet to be taken.

Meanwhile, Mr. Sreejesh Kumar alleged that this was also an example of the government’s lackadaisical approach towards the sector. He claimed that representatives of higher secondary school teachers have not been included in the teams that are working on the revision of school curriculum.