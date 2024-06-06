GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Higher secondary teachers call for payment of salary

Published - June 06, 2024 11:11 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Teachers’ organisations have called for an immediate decision on allowing salary for May to hundreds of higher secondary teachers.

With no decision as yet on higher secondary teacher transfer for 2023-24, the salary of the teachers has been pending for days.

The Kerala Administrative Tribunal (KAT) had stayed the final transfer list issued by the General Education department citing violation of norms. A petition filed by teachers against this in the High Court was to be heard on June 3. However, interim orders on arguments made in the High Court and KAT put a question mark over the higher secondary transfer. On June 3, the case was put off till June 6 and then till June 11. This has put the teachers’ salary distribution in a crisis.

Owing to the delay in a decision on the transfer, the Spark software used for salary distribution had not been shifted to the teachers’ new stations. Consequently, the salary for February, March, and April was given from the old schools on the basis of a circular. With no direction issued yet for paying the salary for May, many principals were reluctant to allow the salary payment to teachers on the transfer list. The situation now was salary would have to be processed by leaving out the teachers on the transfer list. Teachers were also facing difficulties in getting benefits such as provident fund, it is alleged.

There were also complaints that teachers who had relocated to their new stations and joined were not being allowed to sign the attendance register citing lack of clarity over the transfers.

The Higher Secondary School Teachers’ Association and the Kerala Higher Secondary School Teachers’ Union have demanded urgent steps for payment of salary to the teachers. The HSSTA said it would lead a protest by higher secondary teachers on June 11 demanding that a situation resulting in denial of salary to teachers be avoided.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.