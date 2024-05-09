Higher secondary seat imbalance continues in Malappuram

The imbalance of seats available for higher secondary and equivalent studies for students who passed the SSLC examinations in the district continues despite the government’s efforts to increase the strength of higher secondary classes.

While 79,730 students passed the SSLC examinations in Malappuram district this year, the number of seats available for them to pursue higher education will be around 50,000. What upsets the people of Malappuram is an apparent imbalance between the schools in Malabar, particularly Malappuram, and those in some southern districts.

Education Minister V. Sivankutty’s statement that the people of Malappuram should not approach the seat shortage issue emotionally has not apparently gone down well in Malappuram. “How can we restrain our emotions when the injustice continues unabated?” asked education analyst Basheer Thrippanachi.

With 50 students in a class, there are 839 Plus One batches spread in 85 government and 88 aided higher secondary schools in the district. The 41,950 seats can hardly meet the requirements of half the number of the students who passed SSLC examinations this year.

Besides, there are 2,790 vocational higher secondary seats in Malappuram, 1,124 ITI seats, and 1,360 polytechnic college seats. But those too are not good enough to address the disparity.

The government, instead of finding a lasting solution to the issue, has been permitting 30% additional seats in government schools and 20% in aided schools on a temporary basis every year. In effect, there will be 65 students in a classroom meant for 50.

“This happens when there are students between 30 and 50 in many classes in schools southern districts. This imbalance should be changed,” said Mr. Basheer.

Sanctioning additional batches, instead of seats, is the only way out to address the issue, he said.

“People across the State are paying the same tax to the government. They deserve equal facilities for education. This disparity has to be addressed with drastic measures,” he said.

