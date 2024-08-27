Higher Secondary schools to get water quality testing labs

Cooperation Minister V.N. Vasavan on Tuesday inaugurated the launch of water quality testing labs in the district’s higher secondary schools.

Addressing the event, the Minister highlighted that the project was being implemented as an extension of the school infrastructure and by offering specialised training to both students and teachers. T.N. Seema, Nava Keralam Mission coordinator, delivered the keynote address.

Currently, only a few institutions in the State conduct water quality tests, which is insufficient to monitor the water quality of over 60 lakh wells. In this context, the Haritha Keralam Mission has initiated the establishment of water quality testing labs in higher secondary schools across the district.

According to officials, plans are afoot to establish 70 water quality testing labs in Kottayam, with 30 labs already completed as part of the first phase. These labs will be set up by upgrading existing infrastructure within the chemistry labs of each school and students will be actively involved in the project, serving as ambassadors for the initiative.

The project is being implemented in partnership with the Department of Education and the Haitha Keralam Mission in association with the local bodies concerned. The initial phase of the project has been funded through the local development fund of MLAs and the plan fund of local self-government bodies.

The objective of the project is to provide free water quality testing facility to the public, with local bodies contributing to the lab’s ongoing operational costs.

