Higher secondary school principal arrested with MDMA in Wayanad

The police arrested a higher secondary school principal and seized 0.26 grams of MDMA, a psychotropic drug, from him at Vythiri in the district on Friday. The arrested was identified as K.R. Jayaraj, 49, of Raghunandanam at Pulaplly in the district. He was allegedly transporting the drug from Thamarassery in Kozhikode district to Wayanad in a car. The police said the accused had kept the contraband in his shirt pocket. He will be produced at the First Class Magistrate Court at Kalpetta.