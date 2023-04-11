Higher secondary panel wants no marginal seat increase

April 11, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The committee constituted by the State government to look into higher secondary batch reorganisation is of the opinion that the number of optional subjects in higher secondary classes should be reduced from the current four to three.

The committee that is looking into the requirement for additional higher secondary batches feels there is not enough time to teach four optional subjects at the higher secondary level.

The current burden leaves adolescent children without adequate recreation time, physical exercise, or sports. The schools also lack physical education teachers. Reduction of one subject would also leave one higher secondary teacher free to shift to a school where additional batches are sanctioned.

The committee intends to propose that the practice of marginal increase in seats be done away with. The government has been allowing a 20-30% marginal seat increase every year in Plus One seats. Without marginal increase, the maximum number of seats in a batch will be capped at 50 instead of the current 60 or 65. As a result, students will get more individual attention and will not have to be cramped inside classrooms. If the number of students is more than 50, additional batches can be created.

The committee is of the opinion that in districts such as Malappuram, with more enrolment, additional batches will need to be sanctioned. However, in districts such as Pathanamthitta and parts of Kottayam and Alappuzha districts, there are many batches that do not have enough students; some have as few as 15 students. Such batches, with less than 25 students, in the government sector can be shifted to other districts in the north of the State that regularly experience seat shortage. Teachers too can be shifted to these districts. However, in the aided sector where teachers have no protection, it will be easier said than done.

The expectation that the number of higher secondary seats should be equal to the number of students who pass SSLC is not scientific, feels the committee. There are options such as vocational higher secondary education, polytechnics, and IHRD’s technical schools that students can study in. They can also look at pursuing courses they are keen on through the open school. There is need to move from the concept that all subjects have to be taught in the classroom, it feels.

The committee is likely to submit its report in a week.