Higher secondary junior English teachers stage Secretariat protest

April 09, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Sixty-seven higher secondary junior English teachers who had been forced to leave service at the end of March despite having secured employment through the Kerala Public Service Commission staged a protest in front of the Secretariat on Easter Sunday. After staff fixation, 110 junior English teacher posts had been found to be excess. These teachers had initially been allowed to continue in supernumerary posts, but they received this benefit only for a month. After publishing seniority lists, teachers with seniority were transferred to schools with adequate workload while 57 of them who were junior were shifted to schools without adequate workload. On March 31, they were forced to leave service after having joined their new schools for a couple of days. Ten teachers who had secured appointment after the court extended their rank list too had to leave service. The teachers had received positive assurance from General Education department senior officials that the government would consider their matter favourably, but were disappointed that they had heard no positive news yet. They expressed regret that after working as teachers for 1.5 years, they were forced out owing to no fault of theirs.

