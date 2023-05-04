Higher secondary headteachers will get to be Principal only if their subject is taught in the school

May 04, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The government has issued an order that if high school headteachers are to get appointment as higher secondary school Principals through change of post, their subject must be taught in the school concerned.

A General Education department order issued recently also specifies that if the subject concerned exists but the school already has a higher secondary teacher teaching the subject, the high school headteacher need not be given promotion.

As per the Kerala Education Rules, appointments to higher secondary Principal post should be made from higher secondary school teacher and high school headteacher in 2:1 ratio through promotion or change of post.

As per a government order of 2006, higher secondary school Principals have teaching duty too. An order issued in 2021 laid down that they have to teach eight periods a week.

Till now, if a school did not have the subject that a high school headteacher appointed as Principal was to teach, the teacher was exempted from teaching according to a 2006 order. If a higher secondary school teacher was present for the same subject, the junior teacher losing their post was retained after creating a supernumerary post.

The latest order observed that the practice of high school teachers getting appointment as Principal when there was no subject or period for them to teach and without any benefit to students or the school needed to change. So, the 2006 order exempting high school teachers appointed as HSS Principal from teaching had been cancelled, the new order said.

It also underlined that all higher secondary school Principals must teach for eight hours a week.

The Aided Higher Secondary Teachers’ Association (AHSTA) in a response to the new order has said that the 2:1 ratio was introduced at a time when there were not enough higher secondary teachers with the required qualifications. Now, the situation had changed. Despite repeated pleas for only higher secondary teachers to be promoted as Principals and an order of the Kerala Administrative Tribunal, the government had not taken any action in this regard.