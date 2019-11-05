Higher secondary exam from March 10

The notification for the Plus One and Plus Two examinations has been issued. The examinations will be held from March 10 to 26. The examinations will begin at 9.45 a.m.

The practical examinations will begin on February 5.

The fee for the Plus Two examinations can be submitted without fine till November 15 and for the Plus One examinations till November 22.

If those appearing for the Plus Two examinations qualify for higher studies, they will be given migration certificate besides the exam certificate. No special application need to be made for this.

Students who have secured compartment and made one-time registration for the 2019 Plus One improvement examinations will be deemed to have registered for the March examinations in subjects in which they sat for the improvement examinations.

The students need not pay fee again and apply afresh.

Application forms are available on the higher secondary portal or higher secondary schools. Open school candidates should submit the forms in the examination centres allotted to them.

For the exam notification and timetable, visit www.dhsekerala.gov.in.