Higher secondary equivalency exams from Friday

3,075 learners pursuing Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority’s higher secondary equivalency course to attend exams in capital district

Published - July 04, 2024 11:00 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 3,075 learners pursuing the Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority’s higher secondary equivalency course in the district will appear for examinations from Friday.

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education will conduct the examinations, to be held in six subjects on three consecutive days from Friday to Sunday and then from July 12 to 14. Twenty-two higher secondary schools in the district will function as examination centres for the examinations in Humanities and Commerce streams.

The examinees include differently abled persons and people’s representatives as well.

Aksharesree

As many as 1,085 people are appearing for the higher secondary equivalency examinations as part of the Aksharesree project of the city Corporation.

