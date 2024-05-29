ADVERTISEMENT

Higher secondary curriculum revision to begin next month

Published - May 29, 2024 10:46 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Higher secondary curriculum revision process will begin in June, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

He was speaking at a function held for distribution of new school textbooks and handloom uniform in the capital on Wednesday.

The Minister said the government was prioritising improvement of academic quality. After 2007, comprehensive curriculum revision was taking place only now. Textbooks should be revised at least once in two years.

This year, 2.3 crore textbooks across 173 titles for classes I, III, V, VII, and IX had been printed. The preparation of textbooks for classes II, IV, VI, VIII, and X had begun. These would reach students by June next year. Training for teachers who are to teach the new textbooks to students was almost over, he said.

